Pendle Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, Pendle has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $18.15 million and approximately $578,994.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00042322 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.27 or 0.06674668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,573.77 or 0.99798804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00046829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.