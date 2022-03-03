Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.51-$961.15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.77 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.36.

PNR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,587. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

