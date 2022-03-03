Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.51 million-$961.15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.87 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

PNR traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.31. 26,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,587. Pentair has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Pentair by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

