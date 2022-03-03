Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ PEBK opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.08. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter worth about $337,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

