Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. Sells 52,650 Shares of Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 52,650 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $115,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ecmc Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 26,662 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $61,855.84.

On Friday, February 25th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,400.00.

Shares of Performant Financial stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Performant Financial Co. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $152.12 million, a P/E ratio of -31.42 and a beta of -0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,983,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,784 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,453,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 303,206 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,274,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 30.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,630,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 376,790 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,524,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

