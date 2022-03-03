Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Down 94.2% in February

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the January 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Pershing Square stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $35.75. 20,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18. Pershing Square has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $41.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

