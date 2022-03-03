Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Personalis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Personalis has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $447.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 76.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Personalis will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 97,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $1,305,336.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $43,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,565 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Personalis by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 41,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Personalis by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,389,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,637,000 after acquiring an additional 857,372 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Personalis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Personalis by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

