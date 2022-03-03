PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) versus Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Head-To-Head Comparison

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Rating) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% Dorchester Minerals 75.11% 63.57% 61.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Dorchester Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04 Dorchester Minerals $93.42 million 9.04 $67.83 million $1.94 12.29

Dorchester Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PetroQuest Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorchester Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PetroQuest Energy and Dorchester Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats PetroQuest Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PetroQuest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

