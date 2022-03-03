P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Update

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PFIN traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $6.13. 557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 million, a P/E ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. P&F Industries has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in P&F Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in P&F Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in P&F Industries by 45.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

