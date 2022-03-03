PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Mizuho

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of PCG opened at $11.46 on Monday. PG&E has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.31.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in PG&E by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 276,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 33,467 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PG&E by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 389,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 141,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,580,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,586,000 after acquiring an additional 46,437 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth $7,247,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

