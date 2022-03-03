Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.17.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $503.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 43.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 117.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $72,272.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 524.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

