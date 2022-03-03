Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE PHR opened at $30.23 on Thursday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.91.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

