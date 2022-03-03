Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.29) per share for the year.
Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.16. 2,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,562. The company has a market cap of $227.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.15.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
