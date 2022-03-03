Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

