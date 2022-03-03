PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years.
NYSE:PCK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.22. 1,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,800. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $9.88.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (Get Rating)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
