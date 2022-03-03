PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

NYSE:PCK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.22. 1,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,800. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $9.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 61,869 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 32,634 shares during the period.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (Get Rating)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.