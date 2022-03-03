PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years.
PMX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.02. 41,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,394. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $13.30.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.