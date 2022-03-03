PIN (PIN) Price Reaches $0.0484 on Top Exchanges

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00042588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.95 or 0.06659051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,967.88 or 0.99882500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00045960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00047300 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00026077 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.