Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Now Covered by Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.84.

Pinterest stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $88.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $2,154,348.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,787,578 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

