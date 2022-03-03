Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PINS. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.84.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $88.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,787,578 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.