Piper Sandler Boosts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $87.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR stock opened at $88.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.