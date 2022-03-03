Piper Sandler Comments on Amalgamated Financial Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Amalgamated Financial in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51.
AMAL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.
Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.05%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 99.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.
About Amalgamated Financial (Get Rating)
Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services
