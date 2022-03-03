Piper Sandler Downgrades ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) to Neutral

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.44% from the stock’s previous close.

ONTF has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON24 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

ONTF stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.11.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,577,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,001 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ON24 in the third quarter valued at $47,331,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at $35,929,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in ON24 in the third quarter valued at $20,910,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at $15,524,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

