Piper Sandler Lowers Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) to Neutral

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.

WEAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

WEAV opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03. Weave Communications has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

