Piper Sandler Trims Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Target Price to $5.00

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 99.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.23.

Shares of NYSE BHG opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21. Bright Health Group has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Health Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bright Health Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Bright Health Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

