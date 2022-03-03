Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.09

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.09 and last traded at C$12.91, with a volume of 102704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.54.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$415.73 million and a P/E ratio of 17.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.