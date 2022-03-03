Pizza Price Reaches $0.0118 on Exchanges (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $364,146.41 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pizza has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007257 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00068680 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.41 or 0.00287979 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000556 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 44.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

