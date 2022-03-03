PKG Token Price Down 12.4% This Week (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last seven days, PKG Token has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One PKG Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PKG Token has a market cap of $88,254.79 and approximately $762.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PKG Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00042661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.47 or 0.06669877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,430.10 or 1.00481726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00046811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002767 BTC.

PKG Token Coin Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.