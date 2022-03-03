PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLBY. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. reduced their price objective on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PLBY Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.
PLBY stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. 12,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $63.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,830,000 after acquiring an additional 247,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 89.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,367,000 after acquiring an additional 440,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,175,000 after acquiring an additional 90,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 33,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.
About PLBY Group (Get Rating)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
