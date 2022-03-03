PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLBY. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. reduced their price objective on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PLBY Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

PLBY stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. 12,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,830,000 after acquiring an additional 247,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 89.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,367,000 after acquiring an additional 440,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,175,000 after acquiring an additional 90,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 33,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

