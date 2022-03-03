PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHTCF remained flat at $$36.78 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. PLDT has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $36.98.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

