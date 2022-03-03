Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Holdings Raised by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Plexus worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 671.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,327 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $81.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.21. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,715 shares of company stock worth $791,533. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.46.

Plexus Profile (Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.