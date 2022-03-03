PNM Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.347 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

PNM Resources has raised its dividend payment by 23.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. PNM Resources has a payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

NYSE:PNM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNM. StockNews.com raised PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 561.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

