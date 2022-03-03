Poehling Capital Management LLC Sells 302 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Poehling Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 128.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,390,000 after buying an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $106.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.99. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

