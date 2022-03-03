Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Reaches Market Cap of $867,249.40

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $43.36 or 0.00102690 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $867,249.40 and $3,759.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polyient Games Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00034546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00104396 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polyient Games Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyient Games Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.