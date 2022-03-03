Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRCH has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $6.21. 39,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,221. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. Analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

