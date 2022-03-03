Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Guggenheim

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PRCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.38.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $49,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,028,000 after purchasing an additional 720,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 42.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after purchasing an additional 240,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 342.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 411,223 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

