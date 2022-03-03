Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the third quarter worth approximately $4,801,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSPC remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,405. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74. Post Holdings Partnering has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.21.

