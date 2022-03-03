Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 754.90% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Shares of PBPB traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $5.77. 556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,596. The firm has a market cap of $165.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99.

PBPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Potbelly in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $71,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Potbelly by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Potbelly by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 32,916 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Potbelly by 348.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 47,782 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Potbelly by 149.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 52,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

