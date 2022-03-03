Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$48.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$48.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on POW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.19.

POW opened at C$38.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 95.52, a quick ratio of 81.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$30.76 and a 12-month high of C$44.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.07.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

