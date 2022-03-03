PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stake Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PPL by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PPL by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PPL by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,441,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,841,000 after acquiring an additional 233,854 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.91%.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

