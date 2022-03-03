Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Downgraded by Jonestrading to Hold

Jonestrading downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APTS. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.70.

APTS opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

