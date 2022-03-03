Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Receives $17.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PVG shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth about $101,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.62. 20,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,461. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.06 and a beta of 0.82. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

