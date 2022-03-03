Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Cut to $187.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $199.00 to $187.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PRI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.13.

Get Primerica alerts:

NYSE PRI opened at $129.15 on Tuesday. Primerica has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.27.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Primerica by 4.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Primerica by 45.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Primerica by 29.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Primerica by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Primerica by 0.9% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 20,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primerica (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.