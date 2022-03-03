Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd Sells 52,900 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE CPE traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $57.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,430. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after buying an additional 5,512,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,212,000 after buying an additional 1,321,366 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after buying an additional 325,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after buying an additional 270,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

