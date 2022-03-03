Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Steven P. Stanbrook Acquires 3,362 Shares

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.69 on Thursday. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

