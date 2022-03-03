Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.390-$2.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Primoris Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.39-2.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of PRIM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.76. 22,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,241. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Primoris Services by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Primoris Services by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Primoris Services by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

