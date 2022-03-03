Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,656. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,183,000 after buying an additional 511,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,491,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,805,000 after acquiring an additional 174,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 771.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,225,000 after purchasing an additional 57,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after purchasing an additional 895,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

