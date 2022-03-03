Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) vs. CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Head to Head Survey

Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Rating) and CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Solar and CenterPoint Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A CenterPoint Energy 17.79% 14.46% 2.96%

This table compares Principal Solar and CenterPoint Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CenterPoint Energy $8.35 billion 2.13 $1.49 billion $2.26 12.50

CenterPoint Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Principal Solar and CenterPoint Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A CenterPoint Energy 0 3 10 0 2.77

CenterPoint Energy has a consensus price target of $28.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2.10%. Given CenterPoint Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CenterPoint Energy is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Principal Solar has a beta of 7.55, indicating that its stock price is 655% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Principal Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Solar, Inc. engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other. The Electric T&D segment offers electric transmission and distribution services. The Indiana Electric Integrated segment includes energy delivery services to electric customers and electric generation assets to serve electric customers and optimize those assets in the wholesale power market. The Natural Gas Distribution segment provides regulated natural gas distribution services. The Energy Services segment offers non-rate regulated natural gas sales to, and transportation and storage services, for commercial and industrial customers. The Infrastructure Services segment focuses on underground pipeline construction and repair services. The Midstream Investments segment consists of the equity method investment in Enable. The Other Operations segment consists of office buildings and other real estate used for business operations and h

