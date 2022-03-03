Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $203.10 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

