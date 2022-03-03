Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.56 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 213,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,371,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 41,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.76. The company had a trading volume of 247,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,342,506. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.10 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

