Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 267.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Netflix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Netflix by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Netflix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.40 on Thursday, reaching $376.63. 25,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,789,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $167.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $466.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.